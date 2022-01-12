Well folks, I remember the night like it was yesterday, Feb. 9, 1965.
The Aitkin Gobbler basketball team was playing in Milaca and I was a sophomore on the B-squad.
We were in a close battle and bringing the ball up the court on offense. The pass came my way but sailed and hit my teammate in the head. Not a hard pass but he wasn’t looking for it so he never saw it coming.
They picked up the ball and headed the other way. Nobody on our team thought any more about it and we ended up winning the game, one of only two wins for us that year.
My teammate Cory Kurtz wasn’t at practice the next day and we still didn’t think much about it. Kids get sick or miss school for any number of reasons.
It wasn’t until the phone rang a couple of days later, when Coach Bob Emerson called my house and asked me if I recalled Cory being hit or falling down during our game at Milaca. I asked why and he didn’t tell me any more than he had to. I knew something was wrong and I told him about the errant pass that had struck him in the head. He hung up the phone and soon I found out that Cory was in the hospital. We still weren’t told how serious the injury was until after our game that Saturday when we found out he had died.
We were stunned, none of us had ever had to go through this kind of thing in our short lives. Young people should not have to bury their teammates, parents should not have to bury their children, yet so many of us have done it.
There are more questions than answers when young people die and there are no words of comfort that we can provide the families. They are going through the worst time of their lives.
The Fultons and the Justens are going through that this week and we can only stand with them and comfort them as much as we can.
It has been 57 years since the death of Cory Kurtz, but I can still recall the big guy with the blonde hair hustling up the court. His life, cut short at 16, shook us all to the core.
I have seen so many young people die over the years from illness, accidents and by their own decision and it hurts every time.
We always shake our head and wonder why God takes those so young who have not experienced life as the rest of us and all we can do is have faith that there is a bigger plan and they have finished their work here and moved on.
This week please say an extra prayer for the friends and families of Isaac Fulton and Westin Justen. Oh, by the way Cory would have been 73 yesterday...Jan. 11.
