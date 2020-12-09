Well folks, our condolences go out this week to longtime Aitkin Gobbler basketball coach, Ron Meyer, who lost his son Michael to Huntington’s Disease and Covid-19 last week at the age of 45.
The 1993 graduate excelled in football and basketball for the Gobblers and was the oldest of Ron and former wife Sue Meyer’s boys. Sue also lost her life at just 46 to Huntington’s after a career of teaching at Rippleside. This is a tough one for me, since I have known the family since the day they moved to Aitkin and I spent a lot of time with Ron and the boys when they played sports at Aitkin.
Please keep Ron and Nancy and surviving brothers Mark and Dan and families in your prayers during this tough time.
I have decided that if you would like your youngster to grow up and have a career in the NFL, complete with a free college education, get them outside, buy them a goalpost and start them kicking extra points and field goals.
I have never seen a year when there are so many bad kickers in the league. The field goals are one thing but the extra points are terrible. In the Vikings game with Jacksonville this past Sunday, both kickers missed their first extra point attempt and kickers around the NFL are converting at between 90-100% with just six teams making all of their attempts.
The Jaguars meanwhile are the worst team in the league hitting just 84% while Minnesota is 11th at 96.3%. That is atrocious, so you can see what I mean about getting your kid kicking. I understand the new rule, moving the ball back a couple years ago, but still, these guys are professionals and they should be better. Kicking has already cost teams a number of wins this season. There you go, my parenting advice for this week.
I’m going Christmas shopping this week and here’s part of my list:
1) A real name for the Washington NFL team.
2) One uniform for the Timberwolves so we can know who is who.
3) More guys like Adam Thielen of the Vikings because he is truly the face of this team.
4) Inflatable helmets for the NCAA football players so when they lead with their helmet, nobody will get hurt.
5) A real number one pitcher for the Twins because they can’t seem to find one on their own.
Still time before the holiday, I’ll have more of my list later!
