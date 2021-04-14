Well folks, the Minnesota State High School League State Basketball Tournament is history for 2021.
The memories of tourneys past came racing back for me as I recalled the event of 60 years ago, 1961 and the title won by the Duluth Central Trojans.
They finished the season 27-0 and were led by stars Terry Kunze and Chet Anderson and captured the title with a 51-50 victory over upset-minded Bemidji. The tourney for me, however, started Thursday, of course, as I skipped school to watch the opening round. I had my scorebook ready to go as I tuned to whatever station had the coverage.
The opener saw Duluth Central beat Danube and Bobby Bruggers, 74-52. Game two had Sauk Centre meeting Mahtomedi and their soon-to-be UMD star Mike Patterson. He fouled out late, though, and Sauk came away with 54-40 win despite 17 points from the Zephyrs’ big man.
By the time the night session started, mom and pa were home from work.
Winona beat Royalton in game one 74-52. The Royals were in only because Minneapolis Roosevelt had been disqualified due to a participation infraction. The final game of day one saw Bemidji beat the 1960 champion Edgerton 76-67.
The next day was Friday and I was back in school since the semifinals were Friday night and there was only one class of hoops back then, but I had my scorebook ready for the start after supper. It was an easy win for Central as they whipped Sauk Centre 75-53 and in game two, it was Bemidji beating Winona 57-51 setting up Saturdays title tilt.
Our eyes were glued to the TV as the game went back and forth before Central led 51-50. Bemidji held the ball for the last shot but the Trojan defense held and they had the State Title heading back to the Twin Ports. It was a great tourney and not the last that would see me skipping Thursday to watch the opening round on the television. By the way, that Patterson kid made the All-State team and ended up in Aitkin, eventually being my boss at KKIN/KEZZ Radio.
Duluth Central High School, well they closed in 2011, but that memory of the 1961 season will never fade.
