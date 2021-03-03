Well folks, in this world of pandemics, face masks, social distancing and everything else, for two hours last Friday night a couple of hundred fans were reminded why we all love high school basketball.
Two 5-4 teams put on their masks and entertained us for two halves and two overtime periods before the Aitkin Gobblers finished off an 86-83 home court victory.
As the final horn sounded, the basketball hit the ceiling and the students stormed the court engulfing the winning Gobblers as the C-I Rangers headed for the locker room. It was a tough loss, but not one they should feel bad about, they put it all out there on the court as well.
This was just another chapter in the timeless rivalry between these two teams just 15 miles apart. It was an “instant classic” in my eyes and one not soon forgotten. For me there was lots of history in the gym that night as well.
Consider this, 31 years ago this month, the Rangers’ Brandon Turk nearly broke the hearts of Gobbler fans with a layup with one 10th of one second left to send the District Championship game into overtime.
Gobbler first year coach Greg Hills got his team together and ended up winning the game and the title 68-59 but Turk’s shot is legendary.
Fast forward to last week as we watched Turk’s son Carsen score 29 points to lead all scorers in yet another overtime thriller.
Then there’s former Gobbler Mark Meyer. He was a youngster in 1990 but on this night his son Frank drained a pair of three-pointers to keep the Rangers playing even when it appeared the game belonged to the Gobblers. Both guys were very appreciative of the teams’ efforts last Friday night and hope the result will be different this Thursday when the two teams lock horns again. Fans can only hope this week’s game will be as good as advertised.
The limited crowd was on the edge of their seats for most of the second half and both overtimes and there was a collective sigh of relief from Gobbler fans when the game finally ended.
This has become a more friendly rivalry over the years but the intensity has not dropped one iota.
I would guess that for those two hours there was hardly a thought about the world’s problems and the pandemic and such and that’s what sports is supposed to do.
