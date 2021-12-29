Well folks, my son Aaron and I have traveled around the country, along with Barb, visiting various places that maybe not everybody would explore. We always had a great time.
We’ve been to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Flight 93 Memorial, Nashville and Sturgis, among other places.
Aaron and I have traveled on our own to numerous places in the Midwest for wrestling events: Chicago, Des Moines twice and around the state. But, it is our shortest trip that meant so much for me.
A couple Fridays ago we went up the street to watch the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team in action against Hinckley-Finlayson. Now he went with me to a lot of games when I was doing radio and he was being a kid, it was always special for both of us. They knew him in McGregor, Crosby-Ironton and other places and he always had treats at no charge. Traveling with him has always been something special for me.
Age and health have crept in and he has a new traveling companion and one that we love so much, his wife, Amber. I am so happy he has someone who shares his passion for wrestling and the joy it has always brought to him. That’s why that Friday recently was so important to me.
We had a chance to watch a basketball game, talk about life and enjoy something we both love to do, watch high school sports. It wasn’t the WWE or AEW events that we drove in snowstorms to get to but it was just a game three blocks from home.
He visited with some of my cronies and spoke with Gobbler Coach Mike Reem whom Aaron deemed the “the best dressed coach in the Great River Conference” back in the day. He talked to announcer Dave Sadlowsky who immediately remembered him as the guy who played drums a few years ago on my final night behind the mike. He got a nice compliment from Officer Cline who noticed the law enforcement patch on his “cut.”
I am so proud that he is recognized and treated so well after being out of school for 16 years. I know we’ll probably get to another game down the line but, I guess since it’s the holiday season, it meant a little more this time.
The moral of the story, I guess, is take the time to be with family when you can and enjoy what you like to do.
As we pass through to the next year in a few days, make it a priority.
It’s those special moments that mean so much.
