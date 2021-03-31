Well folks, the Northern Lakes Lightning appearance in the state hockey tourney this week sends me back to the first State tourney I covered. It was back in 1975. I was working in radio, of course, and we had a translator station near Grand Rapids so we picked up a few Indians, now Thunderhawks, games. Those games sent us to places like the I.R.C. Arena and the Eveleth Hippodrome and the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia among others. The season also put us in position to watch guys like Bill Baker; Phil Verchota, Duluth East; Neal Broten, Roseau; the late Mark Pavelich, Eveleth; John (Bah) Harrington, Virginia and Dave Christian, Warroad.
If those names are not familiar to you, here’s a tip, check the roster of the 1980 U.S.A hockey team. They were all there in Lake Placid and part of the “Miracle on Ice.” They were just 17 or 18 when we saw them in 1975, but they were all great then. Little did we know that five years later they would be even better and keep us all on the edge of our seats during the Olympics.
I talked to a number of those players for the radio back then along with Coaches Herb Brooks, Minnesota; “Badger Bob,” Wisconsin; Lefty Smith, Notre Dame and John MacInnes, Michigan Tech, who were all scouting, of course. It was quite a season and Grand Rapids took us to the Met Sports Center for the State Tourney. The Indians beat Henry Sibley 8-3, Hill-Murray 2-0 and Minneapolis Southwest 6-1 for their first State title. Besides Baker they had stars like John Rothstein, Erin Roth and a great goalie, Dan “Chocolate” Clafton. By the way, the Hill-Murray goalie was another Olympic performer Steve Janaszak. My buddy, the late Todd Rust, did the color commentating with me and set up all the equipment during the season. He never talked about it, but I think it was a highlight for him as well. Years later he still talked about that tourney and how much fun it was to be there. It’s the only State Hockey Tournament I ever went to, but what an experience it was.
I hope the Lightning of 2021 are enjoying the experience as well!
