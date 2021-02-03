Well folks, it’s Super Bowl Sunday this week and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to derail the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, in what should be a good game. Tom Brady has found his way to the big game again, this time as the quarterback for the Bucs, and he has gotten the job done again as a 43-year-old. You can hate him but you have to respect what he has done in his career. The game might be exciting but one of the highlights for me will be a Brett Favre commercial for TwinSpires. You might ask why and I’ll tell you. The guy doing the voiceover for the commercial is Aitkin’s own Bob Dunsworth. The 1981 graduate from Aitkin has his own company doing promos and tours for the likes of the Eagles, Rolling Stones and many others. His story will be told in an upcoming “Where Are They Now” feature in the Age. But this week is a huge moment for him. He started at KKIN Radio while in high school and things have gone up and up for him over the past 40 years. Look for his story soon but for now check out the ad in the Super Bowl this Sunday.
It was a little over a year ago that former Gobbler Kaija Davies hit the floor at University of Wisconsin-Superior and suffered a season-ending knee injury.
It was disappointing for the freshman who was just getting her feet wet in college basketball. This week I am so happy to announce that her comeback is complete and she played 26 minutes in the Yellowjackets victory on Jan.27 over Northland.
Kaija scored 19 points on 9-14 from the field, buried her only 3-point attempt, had seven rebounds and a pair of assists. She was excited after the game, “the knee is definitely sore and needs some ice but I’m ready to go tomorrow in practice.” She has a great attitude and has worked hard to get back to this point. Look for a great year from Kaija!
Kaija followed that game up with 10 points and five rebounds in the Yellowjackets 77-48 win over Martin Luther on Jan. 29.
