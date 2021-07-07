Taking the fight to their opponents

Well folks, it had been 444 days since Noah Landrus stepped into the cage before making his return June 26 in Walker at North Star Combat 15 at Northern Lights Casino.
When he walked back out he was wearing the Lightweight Amateur title belt after a unanimous decision over Nicholas Olson.
Landrus – one of two former Aitkin Gobblers now involved in cage fighting – was a little rusty after the layoff.
“It was awesome to be back in the cage but I was a little off on my footwork,” Landrus told me, but he added it was great to be back in action.
“It was awesome,” he said. “(Olson) was a real good kickboxer but I had a couple of submission moves on him in the second round but couldn’t finish and that was a little disappointing for me.”
Going the three rounds wasn’t a problem for Landrus, even after the time between bouts.
“I know I can go the distance – that was never a concern – and I know I will just get better as the time goes,” he said.
It won’t be long before he gets another chance, as Landrus is hoping for another fight in September. He’s also happy with the plentiful support he’s received.
“I have such a great support group including my coaches and my family and fans,” he said. “It was great to see them all out there again watching the action.”
On the other side of the coin, Landrus’ good friend and fellow member of Takedown in Brainerd, Kyle Lynn, made his first appearance in the cage.
Although he lost a split decision to Christopher Clark, he said it was a great experience for him.
“I was worried that I was going to go out there and be nervous but once I got started I quit thinking so much and got into the bout,” Lynn said. “I really didn’t get hit that much, not once in the face and I know I did some sloppy stuff and it cost me.”
Lynn also thought he may have won the fight.
“I was happy overall with my fight and thought I may have won but it went his way,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to his next fight.
“I would like to fight again before deer season so we will see what happens,” he said.
Spoken like a true Minnesota sportsman, right? All in all, a pretty good night for a couple of former Gobblers!
