Well folks, we started this adventure 44 years ago this fall and what a ride it has been.
We started by writing out this column each week then moved to an old typewriter, then an electric typewriter, then a 30-pound monitor and printer and finally to a laptop that weighs about as much as my hand.
This has been a treat covering sports in the greatest time in history. There have been so many moments in so many sports, the high school sports from all over the area and World Series wins and the ability to travel all over the country. Dreams that came true like visiting Cooperstown and all the ideas that a sports guy could come up with. I’ve had a family that has followed me on crazy trips to crazy places and they never wavered in their support.
This week of Thanksgiving gives me a chance to thank all of the people who have traveled this road with me. The players, coaches and fans who have allowed me the chance to cover sports. The administrations that stood behind me in that coverage. The Aitkin Independent Age, that probably bent the rules some to let me do my job and allowed me the chance to write a book based on those adventures. Editors who shook their heads and hoped I knew what I was doing and why.
I also am thankful for the older athletes who have shared their stories with me so they wouldn’t be forgotten. Their smiles and comments are some of the reasons that I do this labor of love.
I don’t want the future to forget the past and I think most people get that. I am so blessed to have loyal readers who still read this column even on the bad weeks because they know the next one could be a gem. I have never forgotten that I couldn’t do it without all of your support.
Thanksgiving has always been special to me and it’s the day I always thank everyone who has been and is still in my life. I am also blessed to have had these experiences over the years and have been able to share them with you. I have always said that I could do this job until the day I die, and beyond, and I thank God for the talent that he gave me to do so. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
