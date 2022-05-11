Well folks, there are a lot of different ways to describe home court or home field advantage.
There is simply being at home, a huge crowd in attendance, great student body participation, even a loud excitable announcer (yeah, I’m talking about me).
One of the biggest helpers in home court advantage is the high school pep band and it won’t be long and Aitkin will be saying goodbye to the guy who has directed the Gobbler pep band for over 31 years.
Chris Halvorson is leaving Aitkin to take a job teaching band at the American International School in Kuwait. It is at least a two-year committment at the school and Chris told me if he enjoys it he will probably stay longer.
It is quite an adventure for Chris, a guy that I have known since he came to Aitkin. I was still doing radio when he took over the pep band and it was always great when his group entered the gym. If you think their presence didn’t make a difference, think again.
Players over the years have told me that it’s a different atmosphere when the pep band is there and fires them up and the crowd. There’s some home court advantage for you. He allowed my son to be pretty creative when it came to playing the warm-up on the drum set and that in itself provided me so many memories over the years.
Band directors are a special breed and they are just like coaches, getting the most out of their kids as they can.
There are so many awards we could mention and all the great things his kids have accomplished over the years but it is much more important to tell you what a great instructor he has been and what he has meant to the community.
I can imagine what a difficult decision he had to make but I think he was ready for the next challenge. I’m sure we will get to know the next band director and they will put their own mark on Aitkin High School but we will miss the constant that has been Chris Halvorson for the last 31 years.
Thanks for a great job Chris, we will miss you and look forward to you keeping us abreast of your new life. Your contributions to the Gobblers home court and home field advantage was immeasurable. Aitkin will never forget!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.