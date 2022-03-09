The fab five

Well folks, it was Senior Night at the Aitkin High School gym March 4 for the Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team.
It was the final regular season home game for five players who have helped to turn the program around in the past couple of years.
The Gobblers have struggled over the past several seasons and they needed a group to get the fans involved again and, most importantly, get the students fired up. I think it is safe to say these seniors have played a big part in making that happen: Gus Sanford, Landon Janzen, Zack MacDonald, Jaelend Williams and Micah Lane are not just great athletes, they have become outstanding basketball players.
Gus has become a three-point guru, Landon is a monster under the basket, Zack is a quick-handed ball handler and has rediscovered his three-point prowess, Jaelend is a tough defender and an addition to the scoring column and Micah has become a master at being in the right place at the right time for an easy basket.
This is a group that always looks for the open man, I never saw any selfish play this season and they bring the “excitement” back to Gobbler basketball.
They are the new wave of players who don’t accept the “here we go again” moniker that plagues non-successful teams. No lead is enough and no lead is too big for us to challenge is another way to describe this year’s Gobbler team.
Now, never let it be said that they haven’t had help from the underclassmen, Alex Palm and Eli Christy to name a couple, who will be back next season, but this night was for the seniors, the blocks with which to build a future.
I’ll admit when I went around and talked to Gus and Zack, it was a little tough, all I could really say was thank you for bringing back the excitement to Gobbler basketball, for students, fans and old sports writers.
The Section Tournament starts this week. How far will this team go? The sky’s the limit and I wouldn’t want to play them right now, they are playing their best basketball and as Coach Scott Stanfield has told me many times, “It’s not how you play in December, it’s how you play in February and March.
This season the Aitkin Gobblers and their “fab five” are playing as good as anybody!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.