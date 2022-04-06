Well folks, she was the first pure shooter in girls basketball history.
She scored 3,129 points in her high school career, played in four State Tournaments, played in the womens Final Four, took a charge from the great Cheryl Miller leading to a big college tourney win over USC, guarded Jackie Joyner-Kersee before she was a track star, played with three-time Olympian, the late Anne Donavon and last, but not least, taught 2021 NCAA Player of the Year, Hopkins own Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut, how to shoot when she came to camp in second grade.
That’s quite a resume! After all that, she held a camp every summer that, over the years, taught over 20,000 young basketball players how to love the game.
She is, of course, Janet Karvonen-Montgomery, formerly of New York Mills.
The first great legend of girls basketball in Minnesota split her college days with Old Dominion and Louisiana Tech before returning to her home state.
With the Final Four in town last week, I asked Janet if this was a special time of the year for her.
“I always love March, especially for the State Basketball Tournaments and this year with the Final Four. I have so many memories that I was able to make in my career. As a young player I was always worried about the numbers game because I always thought that was what would get me to my goals, but I think these days, it’s more about the players themselves. Do they play defense? Are they a good teammate? Are they selfish with the basketball? Coaches are looking for the whole player now, not just the scorers,” said Karvonen-Montgomery.
Janet was the first high school player to score 3,000 points and is proud that she did it without the benefit of the three-point shot, “The game has changed a lot since the three came into being and I think the shot clock is another thing that will change the game as well.”
She’s a big Lindsay Whalen fan too, “I think Lindsay has done so much for basketball in Minnesota, I had her in my camps growing up and she always listened and learned. She will do big things with the Gopher program.”
Janet is also proud of her camps over the years, “We always stressed fundamentals but also life skills in my 30-plus years. We always made sure the players had fun as well as learning the game.”
Janet also spent 24 years as a color commentator for the girls and boys State Tournaments on Channel 9 and now 45 and is a little bitter about being pushed out when the station decided to go in a different direction, “It happened two weeks before the tournaments, so I was a little miffed that I had to call to find out I was done.”
Speaking of going a different direction, her life was about to do the same. She had worked in the family business for a while and one day she realized she wanted to learn more about the Bible and then thought, “I might want to be a pastor,” and that’s exactly what she did. She became an ordained minister and is currently an associate pastor at the Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview.
Her passion is “understanding the world” and “feeding the hungry” and she has put her passion to good work over the past several years. She has been able to do two things that are important in the world during her careers, teach kids and serve the Lord.
As I talked to her, I could feel the love she has for both. She finished with a couple of thoughts. First, for the athletes out there, “Love the game and learn as much as you can,” and for those she serves now, “God is always faithful.”
She is certainly an inspiration to anybody that has the chance to meet her; not everybody has that impact.
