This is the story of the “paver” and the “homecoming king” and they couldn’t have been farther apart in life.
Back in the early 1970s, girls sports were working very hard to make themselves part of the daily sports scene. Small crowds and still lots of ridicule followed the first several years but in the middle of the decade they were beginning to see a little headway.
The early Gobbler girls’ athletes who “paved” the way for the athletes of today had names like LuAnn Kurtz, Joan Thorsten, Anne Kehn and Kathy Moritz among others. Kurtz became the first Athlete of the Year and Kehn was the second at Aitkin High School but the third, nicknamed “Boinger” by her teammates, was really something special.
Her name was Linda Bode. Marcia Hasskamp, also one of the trailblazers, explained the nickname.
“She seemed like she had rubber band arms and she was faster than most of us so we gave her that name.”
After finishing up at Aitkin she attended the University of North Dakota and headed for Alaska, where she taught and coached for many years, taking a number of teams to the State Tourney.
Linda was an adventurer, to say the least, and I was able to catch up with her in Aitkin on one of her visits to see her mother and then keep in touch over the past three years. She traveled the world, especially after she retired, sometimes with her beloved Lumi. Sometimes, the performance dog had to stay at home.
Linda lived life to the fullest and after being diagnosed with a rare and lethal type of cancer this past December she succumbed on April 21. She leaves behind her mom, Jean; brother, Russ, and family; and hundreds of friends. She also leaves a legacy of how sports should be played and coached.
If only we had video from the early days, her work ethic would be textbook. Gobblers around the world will remember you and the others and how you helped change women’s sports in Aitkin.
Although I wasn’t quite around yet in the fall of 1949 (despite popular opinion) it was an exciting time for students at Aitkin High School.
The “king” that year was a diminutive Finnlander named Don Hyytinen. He went on to become one of the biggest Gobbler sports boosters ever.
We also lost Don on April 21 and you can read his obituary elsewhere, but the things most remembered by his friends and family are something special.
The thousands that frequented Hyytinen Hardware Hank over the years each has his or her own story. Mine starts with the same old line every time I saw him at the store. He would always say “How are the Gobblers gonna be this season?”
I would tell him what I thought and then he would tell me why I might be wrong – and then we would both laugh.
Joel, Don’s son, and I would become great friends over the years and the Hyytinens would always put money into advertising Gobbler athletics so they could be broadcast on the radio.
Don has been one of Aitkin’s treasures for many years and his accent and his wit will be missed by all of us. The “king” is more than likely holding court as we speak and sharing his millions of stories from his long life.
