Well folks, you would probably not be reading this column had it not been for a guy named Clark “Corky” Johnson.
If you have read my book, you know what he did to set my feet onto the path of sportswriting. If you haven’t read it, let me explain.
It was a cold February afternoon in my junior year in high school and there was a knock on the door of the classroom I was sitting in. The person asked to see me and I hustled out to see who it was. It was Gobbler Basketball Coach Corky Johnson and he was about to tell me that I was not going to be in the plan for the next season. I was shocked but knew my playing time would be limited anyway because of my scrawny lack of size.
He then proceeded to inform me that the Aitkin Independent Age was looking for someone to write up the games and follow the team. The rest is history and 57 years later I am still visiting with you every week.
Corky was a good coach, liked tough kids who listened. After coaching here he went to Brainerd and took them to the State Tourney two years in a row in the early ’70s, I wrote in the front of the book how he had inadvertently started my career and I always wanted to catch up with him and tell him.
I got that chance a few years back and gave him a signed copy. After all, without him being honest with me I would have never started writing. We chatted for a couple hours and then said our goodbyes.
That was the last time I saw him.
He died this past Jan. 3. He was a guy I never forgot and he showed me that “out of failure comes success.” Boy was he right!
Thanks, Coach!
