Well folks, if you were at the annual Aitkin vs. Crosby-Ironton boys basketball game at the Aitkin High School gym last week, you were treated to a wildly exciting matchup that wasn’t decided until an overtime period.
This game is very special to me. I’d say that I have seen over a hundred of these games and trust me, it never gets old.
It is my annual chance to catchup with former players and coaches and talk to the legendary coach of the Rangers, Dave Galovich. He is in his 37th season at C-I, I think for most of those years Neil Tesdahl has been at his side as his assistant.
Dave is currently number four on the all-time win list with 754 entering this season. The top spot belongs to former McGregor and long-time coach at Chisholm, the late Bob McDonald, who is by-the-way Tesdahl’s father-in-law.
It also gives me a chance to chat with former Rangers Brandon Turk and Joe Jarvela who I played baseball against back in the day.
Also attending the game was long-time Gobbler coach, Ron Meyer and his son, former Gobbler Mark Meyer. Mark’s sons both play for C-I and had good games that night. But the biggest part of these nights for me is the competition. C-I entered the game at 16-3 and the Gobblers were just 5-12, but records mean nothing when these two teams meet on the hard court.
The fans, students and players all get up for this one and the 2022 version was no different. It had everything, two rivals, great crowd, a 1,000-point milestone, Jordan Oehrlein of C-I and a chance to talk to long-time friend and former Brainerd Warrior star athlete and amateur baseball star, Tony Veith, who was part of the offciating crew that night.
All of that and then a classic basketball game. Both teams left it all on the court in this one.
Gus Sanford had his biggest scoring night of his career, scoring 38 points, just five short of the all-time single game record at Aitkin held by Nathan Ehnstrom who scored 43 several years back.
Oehrlein scored 31 for the Rangers in the excitement that held fans spellbound for the entire second half and overtime.
Every possession was crucial, although the Gobblers pulled it out at the end, it was one of those games you hated to see one team lose. I was happy the Gobblers won, it was truly a game for the ages.
The thing that was not lost to me was the passion that these two schools share in this battle. They have split the last six meetings with the last three going into overtime.
It’s a battle of epic proportions and one that I truly relish as a fan and former Gobbler.
Sometimes fans of both teams get a little too excited and that happens once in a while as well, but at game’s end everybody respects the other team and their fans.
I hope I see a lot more of these battles because it helps keep me young and excited about high school sports.
There is nothing better!
