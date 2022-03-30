Well folks, her name is Sister Rose Marie of the Queen of Angels.
I understand most of you don’t have a clue who that is and to be perfectly honest, neither did I until two weeks ago.
Her given name at birth was Mary Michelle Pennefather and she was born in 1966.
She was an outstanding high school basketball player at Bishop Machebeuf High School in Denver and at Notre Dame High School in Utica, New York. She helped win three State titles for the former and another for the latter, accumulating an overall record of 96-0 in her high school career.
That led her to Villanova where she scored 2,408 career points, was Big East Player of the Year for three straight seasons and was the Wade Trophy winner her senior season, signifying her as the best women’s collegiate basketball player in the country.
She played three seasons of professional basketball for the Nippon Express in Japan since the WNBA had not come along yet. She was soon to be one of the richest basketball players in the world, but Shelly, as she became known, had other ideas. She told her family, mom and dad and six siblings that she was entering a monastery, but not just another monastery, the Poor Clares, one of the strictest religious orders in the world. They sleep on straw mattresses in full habit, wake up every day at 12:30 a.m. to pray, are barefoot 23 hours a day and are totally cut off from society.
She will never leave the monastery except for a medical emergency. She will never call, text or email anyone. She can write letters to friends only after receiving a letter from them first. She is allowed two family visits per year but converses through a see-through screen. Once every 25 years she can hug her family.
The Poor Clares enter this life because they believe that their prayers for humanity will help the suffering and will lead to the salvation of the world.
Shelly stepped into this world on June 8, 1991 and after six years as a novice took her final vows as a nun. She celebrated her jubilee in 2019, most likely the final time she would ever hug her mom. Her father passed away and never got to hold his daughter once she entered the monastery.
There is so much more to the Shelly Pennefather story, I urge you to Google her name and embrace it.
I don’t know why it is so interesting to me but maybe God wanted me to share it with you as he wanted a young basketball player to change her life so many years ago.
Believe me I tried to reach out to Sister Rose Marie but rules are rules and I have to leave the story right here. Please read it for yourself. It’s a great tale of sports and faith and belief and joy.
It doesn’t get any better than that!
Some information taken from Elizabeth Merrill (ESPN senior writer).
