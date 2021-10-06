Well folks, what wrestler has over 200 career victories, participated in four Minnesota State Tourneys, was an NCAA All-American and among other accolades, finished third in the NCAA Division Three National Tournament?
The answer is one of the newest members of the Augsburg College Hall of Fame and his name is Stuart Nutting.
The 1990 graduate of Aitkin High School was inducted Sept. 30 during ceremonies at Augsburg.
His list of accomplishments is certainly worthy of induction. After finishing with a mark of 112-45-1 as a Gobbler, he amassed a 96-43 record as an Augie. He was voted Most Improved in 1992-93, MVP the following season, helped his team win two National Division Three titles in 1991 and 1993 and was a co-captain in 93-94. He also finished runner-up in the individual national tourney in 1992 and fourth in 1994.
He was one of the best wrestlers of the Noel Bailey era, according to the legendary Gobbler coach.
“Stuart was maybe the best wrestler on and off the mat I ever coached,” Bailey said. “He was a true leader in every sense of the word. He always had the ‘feel’ out on the mat. He knew what was going on every second he was on the mat.”
Bailey should know; he is a member of four Halls of Fame himself. He finished with a career coaching record of 269-149-7 and took the Gobblers to the State Tourney in 1988, where they finished as Consolation Champions.
Nutting was a sophomore on that team and was one of six Gobblers who made the State as individuals that season.
Current Gobbler Coach Larry Liljenquist, also one of those six and a big cog in the Gobbler machine in 1988, remembers Nutting.
“I could see what a great wrestler he was going to be,” he said. “I remember in the team portion of state we wrestled Staples in the first round and Stuart took on defending state champion Jeff Sterricker and beat him. I think that was a big win for him going on in his career. I knew he would be a leader for years to come. He deserves this honor. He’s a special Gobbler.”
Nutting described the honor as “humbling.”
“You never expect something like this,” he said. “I remember Lance Bailey and I practicing in the background when we were growing up. With two wrestling brothers, I was predestined to be a wrestler myself and I had so many people at Aitkin that helped me get to where I am today.”
Nutting was one of the best to ever come out of Aitkin.
