Well folks, the winter sports seasons are history for Aitkin High School and time to thank the people who make it go every home game.
The ticket takers, concession people, officials and security guys. The workers at the table are always special to me because you couldn’t run without them and they deserve a lot of credit as well.
Dave Sadlowsky does most of the announcing for basketball, Jennifer Waldorf does the scorebook and Tony Gabrio runs the clock. He may have been around longer than the clock, I’m not sure, but they all do a great job.
The other entity that never misses a game, not only in the winter season but all year long is the wonderful crew of people who handle the presenting of the colors. This tradition started so many years ago and never gets old. They consist of four people per night and come to us from the Aitkin American Legion Post 86 and the VFW Post 1727. They have a group of people who alternate and I can tell you that they are so appreciated. Many times I have seen fans, players and even officials come up and shake their hands and tell them that they add so much to the game experience. Myself, I always love to see them in action and wherever the National Anthem comes from that night it always gets the night started off right. Thanks to all the uniformed folks who help us out.
The guy who puts the game night together is athletic and activities director, Alex White. He is meticulous in making sure everything is just right. He hung in there this season even though he struggled some nights to get people to take tickets or sell concessions.
The games couldn’t go on without these fine folks and I know they don’t get a lot of attention but I never forget their efforts.
