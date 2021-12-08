Well folks, on Dec. 2 the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors voted to implement a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls varsity basketball teams in Minnesota starting with the season of 2023-24.
Minnesota is the 13th state to implement a shot clock for high school teams at the varsity level.
Depending who you listen to, around 80% of the coaches in Minnesota are in favor of the new rule. It will be interesting between now and then to see how schools will adapt.
I had a chance to talk to a number of basketball coaches and other interested people about the change coming in two seasons and comments were varied.
First, I checked with Aitkin High School Activities Director Alex White and he is not a big fan, “I would be against it, the added cost and the problem of teaching someone to run it are at the top of my reasons but if the league gives us some help and direction, I guess we’ll live with it.”
Mike Reem, coach of the Gobbler girls is fine with it, “It won’t affect our kids much, we usually get the ball to the hoop in quick fashion anyway.”
Amy Hawkinson, coach of the Mercs girls team likes the idea, “I actually am for it, it will be challenging but also more exciting for the kids.”
Scott Stanfield, Gobbler boys head coach has mixed emotions, “I like it for the players but it will be a burden for smaller schools and tough to run properly. Cost will be an issue and someone to run it correctly.”
I also reached out to Brock Tesdahl, former C-I Ranger and now an assistant at Hopkins and he is all for it, “It’s a good change for the kids so I like it in that respect.”
I did a little research on the cost, and a set of clocks could set school districts back anywhere from $3,000-$5,000. Smaller schools will have a problem coming up with that and the cash to install the clocks.
Time will tell how much help the MSHSL will be, perhaps in the training of the shot clocks but they won’t be involved moneywise, that I’m sure of.
The next two seasons will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
