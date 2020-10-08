Well folks, the word came down last week from the Minnesota State High School League that there will be a winter sports season for high school athletes in Minnesota – with some restrictions of course.
The announcement on Oct. 1 gives schools the go ahead to prepare for a limited season with some definite start dates. Dance will start on Nov. 9, with boys basketball and boys hockey starting drills on Nov. 23, wrestling on Nov. 30 and girls basketball on Dec. 7.
They also decided that there would be a reduction in winter contests of 30%. In essence, if you have a schedule of 25 games, you would be able to schedule 18 games or matches with a maximum of two per week during the season.
The MSHSL also announced that there will be no post-section events for fall sports.
I sure had some bad timing on my Twins column last week since they stunk up Target Field in a two-game series with the Houston Astros.
Houston had the worst road record in baseball while the Twins had the best home record – and of course that made no difference as Minnesota continued a North American record for consecutive postseason losses that now sits at 18.
That’s any pro sport, not just baseball. Now we sit and wait until next year before we can try to get shed of that record. Changes have to be made, that’s for sure, and we will see if management makes an attempt to get better.
I agree that winning two straight Central Division titles is great but they have to find a way to get past the first round of the playoffs. This year showed that it wasn’t just the Yankees as the Twins looked for more ways not to lose than they did ways to win.
That’s a tough thing to watch and that’s a tough attitude to change. If you think it’s not in the players heads, think again. Mental mistakes and no hitting are tough to overcome. They didn’t even give us time to get our new Homer Hankys.
