Well folks, this week’s battle for the Section 7AAA football championship shapes up to be an epic matchup.
The title game between the 9-0 Esko Eskomos and the 8-2 Aitkin Gobblers could have been predicted back in September and was only made more probable with the Eskomos 14-12 victory in Aitkin back in October. That game was decided by the ability to convert the points after touchdown by Esko. It was an even contest throughout and really came down to a couple of big plays by Esko, one being a blocked punt for a touchdown that extended the lead to 14-0. Aitkin spent the rest of the game trying to catch up and although they scored twice, they just couldn’t convert the points they needed.
Don’t expect that to happen this week when the teams battle for a state berth Nov. 4 at Jim Malosky Stadium in Duluth. The Gobblers dominated the offensive stats in that one, outgaining Esko 258-173 and first downs were 12-6. We all know that stats don’t win games but they do show that Aitkin was able to move the ball against the Eskomos and should be able to again.
These are two of the best defensive teams in the area, Esko giving up just a little over five points a game while Aitkin gives up little more than nine. Esko scores over 38 points a game while the Gobblers score at a 28-point clip. The 14 points scored against Aitkin was by far the least they have scored in a game this season.
These two teams have a history and really don’t like each other, so this should be an all-out, knockdown brawl for 48 minutes or longer. The team that plays steady football and keeps the mistakes at a minimum should end up with the first place hardware and secure a date in the State Playoffs a week later. These two teams both have something to prove, the Eskomos that the win earlier was not a fluke and the Gobblers that the best team didn’t necessarily win that game in October. By Thursday night we’ll know who is right and who is done for the year!
