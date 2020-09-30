Well folks, the Minnesota Twins are back in the playoffs starting this week and I like their chances of moving deep into the postseason.
The Twins have quite an offensive lineup and their pitching has been a little better than the experts thought. In a short series we can put some real arms on the hill with Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda and Jake Odorizzi and a fairly good relief staff. Taylor Rogers, at the end of the game, has been a little sketchy of late, but the fiery Sergio Romo is another possibility.
This is an exciting time of year for baseball fans and the only negative is that empty stadiums welcome the playoff teams. It has been a great last two weeks for the Twins and Coach Rocco Baldelli, who has done a masterful job getting players playing time without losing any ground and setting up pitchers for the October run. Baldelli has done what he said he would do from the beginning, and that’s that he would put a good team on the field every game and it would be a team that Minnesota fans would be proud to support.
I was surprised to hear last week that Ron Gardenhire, who was at the helm of the Twins for a half-dozen Central Division titles during his 13 years at the helm, was hanging it up immediately prior to Detroits game with Cleveland. Gardenhire led the Twins and Tigers to almost 1,200 wins in his career. Gardy cited health concerns for his sudden decision to devote more time to his family. Gardy also is the career leader in game ejections for the Twins with 73, while being thrown out of 85 games total – number six on the all-time list and only two behind Tony LaRussa who had 87. Many of Gardy’s toss-outs were epic and theatrical, making him a Twins fans favorite just for that.
He was a great skipper and popular with the players. Baseball wishes him the best in the future.
