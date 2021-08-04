Well folks, I watched, as a lot of people did in the past week, the saga of Simone Biles.
My first reaction as a team player when she dropped out of the team portion of the gymnastics at the Olympics was really, how can you let your teammates down like that? This is what you train for, suck it up and get back in there.
I think many Americans felt the same way. But, as a day or two went by, I came to the conclusion that this young lady had so much pressure and had done so much for her team and country that for her to give it up due to her fear, that took an unbelievable amount of courage.
She knew full well that she would face a ton of criticism for her action, yet she did so out of what I guess is a common occurrence among gymnasts, the “twisties.”
When you saw the faces of her other teammates when she first dropped out it was a look of disbelief, but eventually they fully supported her decision and went on to still get the silver medal as a team.
This is a life lesson for all of us, pressure comes in all forms and in all walks of life. If you think the Olympians aren’t under pressure daily, think again. It happens in work, competition, you name it, we all have to go through it and when it comes to putting the health of your body on the line, sometimes it takes a tough decision to stop. Years down the line it will be discussed, but Biles will still be the best ever whatever happens from here on out.
The Aitkin USBC Association meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at Aitkin Lanes to get ready for a new season of bowling.
All bowlers are welcome to discuss the upcoming year and find out about any new rules. Leagues should also be preparing for the season as well as setting up their annual meeting.
