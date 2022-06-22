Well folks, I guess you never know who you might run into when you go out for burgers these days.
You might run into a couple of legendary coaches and two great athletes.
That’s what happened last week as four ex-Gobblers ended up in the same room.
John Davies, class of 1950 and longtime Crosby-Ironton Ranger coach and athletic director, Noel Bailey, class of 1959, State Tourney wrestler and coach of the Gobblers who took the first team to the State Tourney and a member of a bunch of Halls of Fame. Also burgering up was his daughter Dawn, class of 1985, who played two sports and was a cheerleader in the winter and son Lance, class of 1988, who was an outstanding wrestler who helped get that 1988 team to the State Tourney where they finished as the Consolation Champions.
I had the pleasure of covering all of those great people when they were playing or in John and Noel’s case when they were coaching.
Dawn has always reminded me that she holds a number of track records at Aitkin High School including the 100m dash and was a part of several relay teams including the 400m relay of Dawn, Diane Hasskamp, Cris Simonson and Maureen McLeary. The foursome of Dawn, Hasskamp, Simonson and Naomi Hagestuen hold the record in the 800m relay as well. Dawn is a retired teacher while Lance still teaches and coaches at Fridley High School.
Davies, who has always been a good friend, was also a great amateur baseball player in his day.
I always enjoy seeing these former Gobblers and chatting a bit about the old days. I also ran into former Aitkin teachers Larry and Mila Shaskey that night. Larry coached and was the athletic director for a short time during his tenure.
I guess when you reach a certain age those surprise meetings become a little more important. I expect to see many more Gobblers during the All-Class Reunion coming up in August.
