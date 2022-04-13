Well folks, the weather is again not being very conducive to getting much done as far as spring sports is concerned.
The Gobbler track and tennis team has gotten a little meet and match action in, but as far as baseball and softball, not so much.
It’s not a surprise because most years it’s mid to late April before any game action is underway, so I guess it is what it is. Mother Nature will let us know when it’s time. Look for a lot of games in May to get the seasons in. Had the weather cooperated this week, there would have been nearly 20 contests
for teams from Aitkin,
McGregor and Hill City.
The Twins players got their season underway last week and of course started with a couple of losses, but I think they will be better this year. They have added a little pitching and one of the best players in the league with Carlos Correa. I think once the season gets in full swing they will be a little more relevant in the division.
The bowling season is getting near the end and a good time to remind league secretarys to get final average sheets in to Terry Dox as soon as possible. This year has been a tough one for bowlers as far as scores and there hasn’t been a “300” thrown in the 2021-22 season with a couple of weeks to go.
The Gopher womens basketball team has had a good recruiting year and one of the biggest signings was Amaya Battle, Hopkins, who was named the 2022 Miss Basketball in Minnesota last week. They have lost a number of players who have opted for the transfer portal, so they are a little shorthanded at this point, but coach Lindsay Whalen will have a full complement of players when next season comes around. They will be better as well with the young players getting lots of playing time. I often wonder where some of these transfers think they are going to play. They were part-time players as Gophers. I wonder if they think they will get more of a chance somewhere else. Your guess is as good as mine.
