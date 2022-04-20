Well folks, last September we made a trek to Dyersville, Iowa, to visit the movie site of “Field of Dreams.”
You all know that it’s a story about a farmer who builds a baseball field in the middle of his cornfield and welcomes members of the 1919 White Sox to play there. That team of course was renamed the “Black Sox” for allegedly throwing the World Series that year.
The site itself is a tranquil place and as we entered and paid our admission we met an older lady who was very nice and gave us some instruction to maximize our visit.
We went on our way and it was a highlight of my life since I am such a fan of the movie that came out in 1997. Fast forward now to last week and the announcement that Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and his group who had become majority owners of the property last year were about to spend $80 million dollars to build more ball fields, a dormitory, a hotel and more and make it a major tourist attraction.
I also recall that the locals that we talked to were not exactly on board when MLB decided that the Yankees and the White Sox would play a game there on a special field just beyond the field you see in the movie. The promise of a windfall for the town of Dyersville never came to pass since most of the people who came for the game stayed in bigger cities to the east of Dyersville and really didn’t spend a dime in the little town. They were also worried that it would take away the “little town” aspect of the movie site.
I realize that this is progress for the town but I’m not sure they really want it.
It will be a mecca for young players of every age to come for tournaments and they will have a new hotel nearby to stay and fields to play on. They have been assured that the original field and farmhouse will not be disturbed but, I guess being old school, I think it will change the experience itself.
I am so glad we went last year because a lot of the new money will be spent by the end of 2023 and it will never be the same.
I remember when we left I told the lady that had welcomed us earlier that she had the best job in the world and she agreed. I wonder if she will still say that when all the changes are in place. If they build it people will definitely come but walking out of the corn onto the field with all the hoopla going on around will not be the same. I remember telling all of you that it’s just a baseball field in the middle of a cornfield in the middle of Iowa.
By 2023 it will be a lot more than that and I’m a little sad about that.
