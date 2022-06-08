Well folks, Nov. 30, 1971 was a pretty normal day in America.
People were sitting down after dinner to check out what was on TV. Some of them tuned in to watch a made for TV movie called “Brian’s Song” after seeing that it was a flick about a football player for the Chicago Bears that had passed away at the age of 26.
Brian Piccolo was a star at Wake Forest and then with the Chicago Bears when a young Gale Sayers came to town and challenged him for the running back spot. The two not only battled for the key spot, they became roommates thanks to Bears Coach George Halas, who went out on a limb placing a white player and a black player together on the road in the same hotel room.
“Papa Bear” was a lot smarter than people thought because not only did it make both players better but eventually put both players in the same backfield and they relished the thought that their hard work had finally paid off.
In the midst of things, Sayers suffered a horrific knee injury that Piccolo took upon himself to help him heal from; it brought them even closer.
You know the rest of the story as Piccolo developed embryonal cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of cancer and passed in 1970 leaving his wife Joy and three daughters.
One of those daughters is Traci Piccolo Dolby and she talked with me recently about her dad and the movie, “Even now his story is so amazing some 52 years later. People still remember like it was yesterday,” said Dolby. “It’s mind boggling to see how many people know his name. I was just three years old when he died, so my memories mostly come from other people. It’s so uplifting and when I think of what kind of person he was, I can’t help but be a little sad. Coach Halas always had a reason for doing something; he was so far ahead of his time.”
Dolby is part of the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Foundation, devoted to providing hope for cancer patients everywhere. She is still amazed at how successful it has been in raising money to combat the disease, “What we have accomplished in his name is incredible, the Bears became family after my dad’s death and they have never left our side. They retired his number and over the years they started a fund called the “Piccolo Fund” which included players’ fines over the year.”
The movie, especially the first one starring James Caan and Billy Dee Williams, has been a must-see since 1971 for generation after generation and millions have seen it, but his daughter hasn’t spent a lot of time viewing it, “You have to remember that I lived it back then, so I haven’t watched it many times.”
I had to ask about Brian’s widow Joy, who has remarried and got this reply, “She’s doing really well, 78 years old and still very involved in everything we do.” She remains in awe of how his story has gained the longevity that it has, “People continue to tell me what a wonderful person he was and what a difference he made and that’s really all I could ever expect from a father. Brian’s Gramma Grace always told me a story about how Brian would tell her “Gramma Grace, some day I’m going to be famous and she always said, oh Brian.”
“I guess he knew something we didn’t, because it sure came true. He only lived 26 years but his legacy has lasted a lifetime. He lives through our efforts and we will never give up on finding a cure and helping others who are suffering from cancer. I think he would be happy with what we’re doing,” said Dolby
Traci was a wonderful lady to talk to and her family keeps Brian’s memory alive. “Brian’s Song” is a great movie about football and life. It has a wonderful moral about living together and working as a team and accomplishing great things.
Brian Piccolo lives forever in my memory and many others, give us that smile Brian we’re doing our best.
