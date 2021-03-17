Well folks, it was quite a week for Gobbler sports last week.
It started right away on Monday as the boys basketball team traveled to Esko for a big matchup.
Aitkin had a win on their mind but also knew that senior Hunter Nissen was within arms reach of the coveted 1,000-point mark. He needed just 15 points and with 1:24 remaining in the half, he drained one of his patented three-pointers to go over the mark. In a show of class, the game was stopped and he was acknowledged by the crowds from both schools.
The Eskomos went on to the victory, but the Gobblers were happy that Nissen had finally reached one of his goals.
Friday after, he was presented the encased basketball in front of the home crowd. We chatted and he told me about reaching the mark, “It’s always something I have wanted to do, I look up at the banner in our gym with the players’ names that have reached 1,000 points and I wanted to be up there with them.” He will be added to the list now and be there forever. It wasn’t an easy to thing to do as he explained, “I worked hard in the summer shooting and lifting, getting tougher for football and it helped me on the court as well, being able to challenge at the rim as well as hit three-pointers.”
Congratulations Hunter, great job and outstanding career.
Monday wasn’t finished and at home that same night, the Gobbler girls set a couple of new benchmarks for their program. They played Isle and nailed 13 three-pointers in the first half and scored a record 59 points in the first half on their way to a much needed win. They have had many games when they had first-half scoring woes but not in this one as they rolled to an 89-17 victory.
Congratulations to UWS sophomore and former Gobbler Kaija Davies as she completed her season averaging 12.5 points per game and over six rebounds a game, good enough to be named to the second team All-UMAC list. After missing last year due to injury she really rebounded to have a great year for the ‘jackets. Nice job Kaija!
The week continued and on Saturday, the Gobbler wrestlers looked to make a return to the state team tournament. They had beaten Holdingford by tiebreaker and crushed Ogilvie earlier and faced a familiar foe in Royalton for the section title.
The pesky Royals were able to beat the Gobblers and send them home with a runner-up trophy. That’s not bad, but just short of a season goal for Aitkin.
Still, coach Larry Liljenquist was pleased with his team’s performance.
“They gave us 100% as they always do,” the coach said. “We came out a little flat against Royalton and we didn’t get some of the matchups we were hoping for. It is what it is, we have a great bunch of kids and they work hard. We’ll see what we can do in the individual portion this week.”
Finally, the week came to an end with the Minnesota State High School League State Dance Team Tourney at Edina High School and although the All-Starz danced well, they came in eighth and off the podium.
This was a team that has faced so much in 2021 with quarantines and missed competitions and Zoom practices early in the season. They graduate four dancers so they have a good nucleus coming back in 2022.
Sometimes getting to the state has to be good enough. The All-Starz have quite a tradition and they continue to be one of the elite programs in Minnesota with nine state high kick titles and a pair of jazz championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.