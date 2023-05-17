Well folks, some weeks I have a special subject to talk about and other weeks I have to shoot from the hip and talk about a number of topics. This week is one of those weeks so, let’s see, where should I start.
I could tell you that former Gobbler Sarah Curtiss who was in a car accident 118 days ago graduated from the University of Minnesota-Morris last week and will begin her student teaching this fall. She is a walking-talking miracle. Congratulations Sarah!
I could tell you that the Minnesota State High School League has OK’d boys volleyball as an official sport beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Aitkin Activities Director Jason Cline reported that, “I’m sure there will be some interest.”
I could tell you that Craig Ashton and Teagan Piecek have been selected as Aitkin High School Athletes of the Year and deservedly so. They have been multi-sport athletes and were at their best when the times were toughest. Injuries sometimes got in the way of their success but they hung in there and gave their all every game or match they played.
I could tell you that the season is underway for the Aitkin Steam and we hope to give them some coverage every week.
I could tell you that I will be interviewing a real queen in the next week or two and sharing our conversation with you.
Finally, I could tell you that covering sports is a labor of love and cannot be a successful venture without the help of area coaches. I simply ask for their cooperation on a regular basis and although it seems like a simple request I realize that they are very busy. I don’t have to be your first call, just somewhere on the list. Most are very accommodating and they need to know how much I appreciate their efforts.
I can’t do it without you ladies and gentlemen. Your kids deserve the coverage.
