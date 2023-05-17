Well folks, some weeks I have a special subject to talk about and other weeks I have to shoot from the hip and talk about a number of topics. This week is one of those weeks so, let’s see, where should I start.

I could tell you that former Gobbler Sarah Curtiss who was in a car accident 118 days ago graduated from the University of Minnesota-Morris last week and will begin her student teaching this fall. She is a walking-talking miracle. Congratulations Sarah!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.