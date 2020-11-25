Well folks, it’s Thanksgiving this week and with the restrictions in place I realize that your holiday might be much different than in years past.
That includes me as well.
The high school volleyball and football seasons are over, earlier than we had hoped, but for good reason. The Gobbler football team had hoped to be playing for a section title this week and the volleyball team would be opening section play this week.
The Mercs are in the same boat, with Covid-19 costing the football team its last game and the volleyball team ending its season just when they were playing better. Despite a lot of negatives over the past two weeks and the thoughts of winter sports not getting underway until the new year, there is much to be thankful for this week.
I have a laundry list of things, but several are at the top, including my wife’s recovery from cancer surgery last August and her one year checkup coming out great.
One of my very best friends had a stroke last winter and continues to work on her recovery and I am still here to battle my own heart problem after a helicopter ride in January.
Our love of sports and watching our kids perform has taken a big hit in the last eight months and I know it is a controversial topic to say the least, but it is what it is. We have to wait until the powers that be deem that it is safe to start up again. My friends in the school bus business have stock in Tums by now and teachers are doing their thing in ways they would never have imagined.
We are thankful for all of them as they continue to fight and hope they are able to celebrate. Those in the bar and restaurant business are also suffering and we will try to patronize them in the next few weeks to help them stay afloat.
I, like many others, have had limited visits with my son and new daughter-in-law (another one of the people I am so thankful for this year). Aaron and I share so much in the sports world and I really miss that.
This is a Thanksgiving like no other, but we will get through it and hopefully without losing any more of the things that make us happy.
God bless all of you this Thanksgiving and I hope you are able to spend some of it with those who matter most.
