Well folks, it’s a wild week of playoffs this week as just about everyone gets the post-season started.
The Gobbler football team took on Pequot Lakes on Oct.26 and a win there would put the locals into the semifinals Oct. 30 at home against the winner of Hibbing-Two Harbors at 2 p.m. Aitkin beat both teams earlier in the season, edging the Agates 22-14 and last week crushing Hibbing 54-20. It was a nice bounce back win for Aitkin and they should be ready for the postseason. Two more wins and they will probably face top-seeded Esko again in the Section 7AAA title game in Duluth. Meanwhile, the Hill City-Northland Storm, the #2 seed in Section 7A nine-man, took on Silver Bay in the opening round Oct. 26 and a win there would put them into the semifinals at home against the winner of Cherry, the #3 seed and North Central, the #6 seed. That would be a 2 p.m. start Oct. 30.
The McGregor Mercs play in Section 5 nine-man and that section has just four teams this season so the Mercs, #4, play at top-seeded Ogilvie Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. in semifinal action.
Volleyball also gets things started this week and the Aitkin Gobblers, seeded #6 in the Section 7AA sub-section 2 will travel to #3 Eveleth-Gilbert Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The two teams didn’t meet in the regular season and had opposite records with the Golden Bears at 15-7 and the Gobblers at 7-15. The Hill City Hornets volleyball team finished with a record of 16-7 on the season and will open Section 5A play Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at home against Northland. McGregor is at Pine River-Backus, same time, same date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.