Well folks, it’s the end of another school year and time to say goodbye to so many great students and athletes at Aitkin and surrounding schools.
We have been treated over the years to great athletic performances, great concerts and it shows as they wound their way through their high school years. We lived their wins and losses and imperfections with them and will surely miss them as they move on to their next adventure.
The big news is that next year there is another class of young men and women who will be making their mark on their school and our hearts. Best of luck to the class of 2022. You have gone through so much the past few years and hopefully most of it will make you even more resilient as you chase your dreams.
The Aitkin U.S. Bowling Congress gives out a scholarship every year and this year’s recipient is Alan Gruhlke. The association presented Alan a check for $500 to help further his education at CLC-Staples in the fall. The scholarship is made possible by the activities of the USBC during the bowling season.
The outstanding baseball career of former Gobbler Sam Peterson has come to an end. His team from Northwestern in the Twin Cities lost in an elimination game of the NCCAA National Tournament in Kansas City May 25 to finish third in the tourney. Sam had a great tournament going 8-19 in the series, including two of his teams three hits in the final game. Great job Sam, it’s been fun watching you in your career as an Eagle.
Congratulations to MeKayla Van Santen and Jaelend Williams who were named Athletes of the Year for Aitkin High School in 2022. They certainly are deserving and join a fraternity of great athletes at AHS.
The Section 7A track meet is June 2 and the Gobblers and Mercs have a number of kids in the event hoping to make the State track meet later this month. Best of luck to the area athletes heading to UMD for the competition.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.