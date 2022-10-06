MONDAY COUPLES
First: John Menge and Judy Schwakopf/Jim and Judy Christenson
Second: Bob and Donna Erwin/Rich and Penny Fannemel
Thiord: Joe and Nancy Tighe/Jerry and Mary Braton
#8 Longest Putt: Mary Braton
TUESDAY MORNING MENS
First: Gerry Bertelson, Lowell Larson, Ron Frykholm, Jerry Huxford
Second: Jeff Olson, Dan Hasenstein, Bruce Bogema, George DeBeck
Third: Blain Graphteen, Arden Anderson, Don Buschele, Tom Spoonhour
#3 Closest To The Pin: Tom Spoonhour
#12 Closest To The Pin: Lee Uglem
#17 Closest To The Pin: Lee Uglem
#8 Longest Putt: Gerry Bertelson
#18 Longest Putt: Ray Woods
THURSDAY MORNING MENS
First: Ade Olson, Kurt Dotzler, Brian Bruhjell, Bruce Bogema
Second: Ray woods, Dan Hasenstein, Gary Weilke, Jack VanValkenburg
Third: George DeBeck, Les Rootes, Bruce Nelson, Tom Spoonhour
#3 Closest To The Pin: Ray Woods
#12 Closest To The Pin: Ade Olson
#8 Longest Putt: Ade Olson
#18 Longest Putt: Brian Bruhjell
All golf leagues at Cuyuna Rolling Hills are open to anyone, not just members. Call 218-534-3489 for more information.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.