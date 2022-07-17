Mens July 5 

First place: Jeff Olson, George DeBeck, Bruce Bogema, Ray Woods 

Second place: Lee Uglem, Kirt Dotzler, Jerry Huxford, Tom Melling 

Third place: Arden Anderson, Tim Viney, Tom Junker, Bruce Nelson 

#3 Closest To The Pin:  George DeBeck 

#12 Closest To The Pin:  Bill Wadell 

#17 Closest To The Pin:  Tom Junker 

#8 Longest Putt: Gerry Bertelson 

#18 Longest Putt:  Mark Westad 

July 7 morning men’s group

First place: Jeff Olson, Jerry Huxford, Mark Westad, Les Martin 

Second place: Tom Spoonhour, Tom Melling, Ade Olson, Jerry Huxford 

Third place tie: Ray Woods, Brian Bruhjell, Arden Anderson, Tim Viney 

Third place tie: Jack Van Volkenberg, Jerry Bertelson, Jeff Mitchell, Bruce Bogema 

#3 closest to the pin:  Lee Uglem 

#12 closest to the pin:  Mark Westad 

#17 closest to the pin:  - 

#8 longest putt:  Bruce Nelson 

#18 longest putt:  Dave Stephani 

 

Cuyuna Women’s 18-hole league results Women’s 18 hole golf league at Cuyuna Rolling Hills

June 29 

First place: Mandy Steffens, Rita Pierce, Shirley Huxford

Second place: Joan Hasskamp, Mary Spolarich, Judie Jones

Third place:  Fran Mitchell, Jan Hermanson, Kellie Lentz, Cathy Aykens

Low putts: Kellie Lentz

Chip ins: Sandy Arcand

Eagle: Kellie Lentz

Birdies: Mary Spolarich, Mandy Steffens, Sandy Arcand, Kellie Lentz, Joan Hasskamp

July 6

First place: Cathy Larson, Cathy Aykens, Shirley Huxford

Second place: Sandy Arcand, Korky Heinen, Jan Hermanson

Third place: Kellie Lentz, Mary Spolarich, Judie Jones

Birdies: Lentz (2)

Low Putts: Lentz, Hermanson

