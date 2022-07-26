Cuyuna Women’s 18-hole golf league at Cuyuna Rolling Hills.
July 13
First place: Gayle Hanes
Second place: Fran Mitchell, Cathy Aykens
Third place: Mary Spolarich, Rita Pierce
TUESDAY MENS
First place: Brian Brujhell, Dean Sodahl, Lee Uglem, George DeBeck
Second place: Kirt Dotzler, George DeBeck, Jeff Mitchell, Les Martin
Third place: Dan Hasenstein, Arden Anderson, Tim Viney, Adrian Olson
#3 Closest To The Pin: Tom Junker
#12 Closest To The Pin: Dean Sodahl
#17 Closest To The Pin: Jack Van Volkenberg
#8 Longest Putt: Les Rootes
#18 Longest Putt: Ade Olson
THURSDAY MENS
First place: Dave Stephani, Jerry Bohnsack, Bruce Bogema, Jeff Mitchell
Second place: Les Martin, Jerry Huxford, Gary Weilke, Tom Melling
Third place tie: Ray Woods, Bill Wadell, Tom Junker, Kirt Dotzler
#3 Closest To The Pin: Jerry Bohnsack
#12 Closest To The Pin: Tom Spoonhour
#17 Closest To The Pin: Wayne Baierl
#8 Longest Putt: Les Martin
#18 Longest Putt: Gary Weikle
