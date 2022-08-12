The winners in the Golfing for the Cure event held at Cuyuna Rolling Hills, from left: Sandy Arcand, Gayle Hanes, Mary Spolarich, Jenny Pitlick, Frances Mitchell.
The winners of the Memorial tournament held at Cuyuna Rolling Hills, from left: Rita Pierce, Frances Mitchell, Cathy Aykens, Mary Spolarich, Joan Hasskamp.
Almost $600 was raised at the Cuyuna Rolling Hills Golfing for the Cure and Memorial event held last Wednesday at Cuyuna Rolling Hills.
The money raised will be divided and sent to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Riverwood Healthcare and Essentia Health to benefit breast cancer support and awareness.
Results from the tournament:
Golfing for the Cure:
Low gross: Frances Mitchell
First place net: Sandy Arcand
Second place net: Gayle Hanes
Third place net: Mary Spolarich
Fourth place net: Jenny Pitlick
Memorial:
Low gross: Joan Hasskamp
First place net: Mary Spolarich
Second place net: Cathy Aykens
Third place net: Frances Mitchell
Fourth place net: Rita Pierce
Long Putt: Pierce, Cathy Larson
Closest to the pin: Wendy Christenson (2)
Closest to the line: Hasskamp, Spolarich
Land on the green: Mitchell, Arcand, Pierce, Ellen Uglem, Christenson, Mary Ann Christians
Door prize winners: Christians, Pierce, Uglem, Hanes
Prizes donated by: Edie Orazem, Aykens, Hasskamp, Jan Hermanson, Arcand and the Cuyuna Rolling Hills Ladies Golf Association.
