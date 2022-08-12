RESULTS - WEEK OF July 28
THURSDAY MORNING MENS GROUP
First place: Tom Junker, Brian Bruhjell, Jeff Olson, Jeff Mitchell
Second place: Gary Wiekle, Byrde Wiekle, Dave Stephanie, Bruce Bogema
Third place: Dan Hasenstein, Tom Spoonhour, Arden Anderson, Butch Northstrand
#3 closest to the pin: Gary Weikle
#12 closest to the pin: Jerry Huxford
#17 closest to the pin: Wayne Baierl
#8 longest putt: Jeff Mitchell
#18 longest putt: Tim Viney
RESULTS - WEEK OF aug. 1
MONDAY COUPLES LEAGUE
First place: Tom Martin and Tamara Felton
Second place: Dean and Margo Sodahl
Third place: Lee and Rita Pierce
Fourth place: Mike and Debbie Mirau
Longest putt: Jim Mayne
Closest to the pin: Mike Mirau
TUESDAY MORNING MENS GROUP
First place: Dave Stephani, Bruce Graphenteen, Wayne Baierl, Mark Westad
Second place: Gerry Bertelson, Ade Olson, Les Martin, Lowell Larson
Third place: Jeff Olson, Tom Junker, Don Buchele, Ray Woods
#3 closest to the pin: Arden Anderson
#12 closest to the pin: Ade Olson
#17 closest to the pin: Jeff Olson
#8 longest putt: Tim Viney
THURSDAY MORNING MENS GROUP
First place: Les Martin, Arden Anderson, Tom Goodno, Butch Northstrand
Second place: Dave Stephani, Jeff Olson, Tom Spoonhour, Ade Olson
Third place: Gerry Bertelson, Don Buechele, Gary Weikle, Tom Melling
#3 closest to the pin: Kirt Dotzler
#12 closest to the pin: Wayne Baierl
#17 closest to the pin: Gary Weikle
#18 longest putt: Tom Melling
