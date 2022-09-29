MONDAY COUPLES LEAGUE
First place: Jim and Judy Christenson
Second place: Terry Thompson and Natalie Saatoff
Third place: Kirt and Judy Dotzler
#8 Longest Putt: Joe Tighe
#3 Closest To The Pin: Gayle Hanes
TUESDAY MORNING MENS GROUP
First place: Mark Westad, Tom Junker, Jim Christenson, Ade Olson
Second place: Rob Jameson, Jeff Mitchell, Rod Ogard, Lee Uglem
Third place: Blain Graphenteen, Lowell Larson, Tom Melling, Gary Weikle
#3 Closest To The Pin: Ron Frykholm
#12 Closest To The Pin: Jim Christenson
#17 Closest To The Pin: Tom Melling
#8 Longest Putt: Bruce Bogema
#18 Longest Putt: Arden Anderson
THURSDAY
MORNING MENS
First place: Gary Bertelson, Brian Bruhjell, Tom Melling, Gary Weikle
Second place: Mark Westad, Tom Junker, Tom Spoonhour, Adrian Olson
Third place: Jeff Olson, Jeff Scheeman, Bruce Nelson, Wayne Baierl
#3 Closest To The Pin: Tom Melling
#12 Closest To The Pin: Gerry Bertelson
#17 Closest To The Pin: Gary Weikle
#8 Longest Putt: Tim Viney
#18 Longest Putt: Tom Melling
All golf leagues at Cuyuna Rolling Hills are open to anyone, not just members. Call 218-534-3489 for information.
