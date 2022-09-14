Cuyuna Golf League results for the week of Aug. 29:
MONDAY COUPLES
First: Mike and Laura Eisenbraun
Second: Les Rootes and mary Anne Christians
Third: Dean and Margo Sodahl
#8 Longest Putt: Mike Eisenbraun
#3 Closest To The Pin: Dan Hasenstein
TUESDAY MENS
First: Arden Anderson, Don Buschele, Dean Sodahl, Jerry Huxford
Second: Rob Jameson, Dan Hasenstein, Kirt Dotzler, Tim Vining
Third: Bruce Bogema, George DeBeck, Tom Spoonhour, Tom Junker
#3 Closest To The Pin: Tim Viney
#12 Closest To The Pin: Jerry Huxford
#17 Closest To The Pin: Dean Sodahl
#8 Longest Putt: Mark Westad
#18 Longest Putt: Dean Sodahl
THURSDAY MENS
First: Tom Spoonhour, Jim Reek, Bruce Nelson, Gerry Bertelson
Second: Jeff Olson, Tom Melling, Jeff Mitchell, George Debeck
Third: Tim Viney, Arden Anderson, Adrian Olson, Tom Melling
#3 Closest To The Pin: Ray Woods
#12 Closest To The Pin: Jeff Olson
#17 Closest To The Pin: Tim Viney
#8 Longest Putt: Tim Viney
#18 Longest Putt: Jeff Mitchell
Golf League results for the week of Sept. 5:
First: Bill Waddell and Judy Jones/Dean and Margo Sodal
Second: Kirt & Judy Dotzler/Mary & Jerry Braton
Third: Ann & Dan Bros/Jim & Judy Christenson
#8 Longest Putt: Dan Hasentstein
#3 Closest To The Pin: Jerry Braton
First: Arden Anderson, Jerry Huxford, Wayne Baierl, Lee Uglem
Second: John Engking, Bruce Bogema, Tom Junker, Dan Hasenstein
Third tied: Dean Sodahl, Jeff Olson, Lee Uglem, Kirt Dotzler
Third tied: Jeff Mitchell, Adrian Olson, Blain Graphenteen, Bill Wadell
#3 Closest To The Pin: Jeff Olson
#12 Closest To The Pin: Blain Graphenteen
#17 Closest To The Pin: Wayne Baierl
#8 Longest Putt: Ron Frykholm
#18 Longest Putt: Kirt Dotzler
First: Les Rootes, Dan Hasenstein, Ade Olson, Tom Melling
Second: Jeff Olson, Wayne Bairel, Jerry Huxford, Brian Bruhjell
Third: Kirt Dotzler, Gary Weikle, Tom Melling, Adrian Olson
#3 Closest To The Pin: Dan Hasenstein
#12 Closest To The Pin: Les Rootes
#17 Closest To The Pin: Jeff Olson
#8 Longest Putt: Brian Bruhjell
#18 Longest Putt: Tom Melling
All golf leagues at Cuyuna Rolling Hills are open to anyone, not just members. Call 218-534-3489 for information.
