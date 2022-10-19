Gobbler Alex Palm gaining tough yards against Esko.

Gobbler Alex Palm gaining tough yards against Esko. 

 Lexi Hills

Sometimes when a team puts up some wild statistics you wonder about their opponents or inflated yardage, things like that. Other times you look at a team and say OK, they are just that good. 

That’s what happened Oct. 13 when the Aitkin Gobblers traveled to Esko to take on the 6-0 Eskomos who were also the number one team in class AAA. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.