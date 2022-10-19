Sometimes when a team puts up some wild statistics you wonder about their opponents or inflated yardage, things like that. Other times you look at a team and say OK, they are just that good.
That’s what happened Oct. 13 when the Aitkin Gobblers traveled to Esko to take on the 6-0 Eskomos who were also the number one team in class AAA.
Apparently they are just that good as they demolished a good Gobbler team in a 54-0 win at Esko. There were other factors of course; losing two of your best running backs to injury early in the game didn’t help but this is an Esko team that will be very hard to beat the rest of the season.
Total yards went to the Eskomos 420-94 including 315-45 on the ground.
Coach Alan Hills was complimentary to Esko after this one, “You have to tip your hat to Esko, they are very talented and well coached. They scored early on a big play and we panicked a bit. We have to do a better job of settling in and not letting things snowball on us.”
Esko scored on a 61-yard run and an eight-yard run in the first to take a 14-0 lead. The Gobblers lost both Jacob Williams and Walker Jones in the first and struggled on the ground from then on. Williams had three yards on two carries before leaving the game and Jones had 17 yards on seven carries before he left the contest. Alex Palm mustered 31 yards on 11 carries the rest of the way and Tanner Nissen added 13 yards on eight carries. Esko added an 87-yard run and an 18-yard run to end the half with a big lead.
Two more scores in each of the final two quarters ended the scoring. Braedyn Smith was 7-12 in the air for 38 yards with Ian McNevin grabbed two passes for 30 yards. On the defensive side Kane Beirne was the leader with two solos and five assists and Palm had four assists.
A tough game all around for the 4-3 Gobblers. Coach Hills looked to this week’s opponent, Hibbing, “Our focus is going to be coming out and playing at our highest level. We can’t overlook anyone as we head into the playoffs regardless of record or seeding. Our injured players are day-to-day so we’ll see how that comes as the week progresses.”
Aitkin 0 0 0 0 0
Esko 14 14 13 13 54
Aitkin travels to Hibbing Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the season finale.
