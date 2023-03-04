Hard to believe, but the date for getting fish houses off the lake is quickly approaching.
The McGregor Lions Club senior fish house is no longer available.
Dark houses, fish houses and portables must be off the lake no later than midnight on March 7 for the southern half of Minnesota and March 21 for the northern tier.
According to the Minnesota DNR, county sheriffs do have the authority to restrict use of motorized vehicles on lakes if dangerous ice conditions are present.
Certainly, if the weather warms and ice conditions become questionable, it is better to remove fish houses early rather than taking a risk.
Minnesota also has timelines for removal of fish houses with border states. The Minnesota-Wisconsin border water removal date is March 1. The Minnesota-North Dakota/South Dakota deadline is March 5 and finally the Minnesota-Canada border water deadline is March 31.
After removal dates, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied or attended, according to the DNR. All debris should be cleaned up near fish houses as well. Leaving a fish house abandoned on the ice or at a boat landing also is not permitted and could lead to fines to the owner of that fish house, according to the DNR.
