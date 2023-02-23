Finnegan Fogarty put a cap on the 2022-23 hockey regular hockey season Thursday night as he scored his 10th goal of the season in overtime to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning to a thrill-packed 1-0 victory over Detroit Lakes at the Breezy Point Arena. 

The Lakers picked up a penalty 12 seconds into the extra session and Fogarty immediately made them pay with his goal at :18. Christian Crutcher and Darby Boelter assisted on the game-winner. 

