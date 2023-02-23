Finnegan Fogarty put a cap on the 2022-23 hockey regular hockey season Thursday night as he scored his 10th goal of the season in overtime to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning to a thrill-packed 1-0 victory over Detroit Lakes at the Breezy Point Arena.
The Lakers picked up a penalty 12 seconds into the extra session and Fogarty immediately made them pay with his goal at :18. Christian Crutcher and Darby Boelter assisted on the game-winner.
Ethan Kunz stopped all 19 shots he faced to pick up the win in goal for the Lightning which finished with a record of 11-14 heading into the Section playoffs this week. Kunz talked about the shutout, his first of the season and second career, “I am usually pretty nervous but in this one I was fairly calm. They had a number of chances but my team played really well in front of me and in the overtime I didn’t have time to get nervous because it ended so quickly. This has been a good year for me, the coaches stayed on me and gave me good opportunities and to play the final regular season game of the year was exciting and to have a shutout, everything I had hoped for this year. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Each team had three penalties for six minutes.
D. Lakes 0 0 0 0 0
Lightning 0 0 0 1 1
Six goals in the final two periods by the Monticello Moose proved too much for the Northern Lakes Lightning as the team dropped a 7-3 decision at the Breezy Point Arena last Tuesday.
Each team scored once in the opening period with Jerome Martin’s 12th goal of the season tying the game at the 16:06 mark.
The Lightning trailed 4-1 after two periods however and the hill was too tall to climb in the final 17 minutes. Logan Verville scored his 21st of the season followed by Nick Brunkhorst’s first goal of the season to complete the scoring. Noah Miles assisted on his goal while Easton Anderson and Christian Crutcher assisted on the goal by Verville.
Kunz was in goal and took the loss, stopping 26 of 33 shots while the Lightning posted 27 shots on goal.
