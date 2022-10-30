Most of the college football players have reached the halfway mark in their seasons. That is certainly true of the six former Gobblers playing for teams around Minnesota and South Dakota.
Three of them play for the Concordia Cobbers out of Moorhead. Quin Miller, 5’10, 185-pound senior has played all five games so far and has provided seven solo tackles and seven assists for 14 total thus far. He is also 0-1 passing for the Cobbers. Owen Miller, a 5’10, 195-pound sophomore has also played all five games, has 16 pass receptions for 157 yards and has returned two kicks for 22 yards. Jackson MacDonald, the 5’10, 195-pound freshman doesn’t have any stats to report so far this season.
Jaelend Williams, freshman at Central Lakes College has played in two games for the Raiders. The 5’10, 150-pounder has two receptions for 43 yards.
Jake Kukowski has played in six games, recording 23 solo stops and 16 assists so far. The 6’3, 195-pound senior at St. Scholastica is also one of the team captains.
Gus Sanford followed his brothers, Wyatt and Jeb to Dakota State and at 6’0, 195 lbs. he has played in three games recording two total tackles.
These six football players and their families should be very proud of the legacy they have left at Aitkin High School. We’ll pick up their stats in a few more weeks when the regular season has been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.