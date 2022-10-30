Aitkin College Football Players 2022

Most of the college football players have reached the halfway mark in their seasons. That is certainly true of the six former Gobblers playing for teams around Minnesota and South Dakota. 

Three of them play for the Concordia Cobbers out of Moorhead. Quin Miller, 5’10, 185-pound senior has played all five games so far and has provided seven solo tackles and seven assists for 14 total thus far. He is also 0-1 passing for the Cobbers. Owen Miller, a 5’10, 195-pound sophomore has also played all five games, has 16 pass receptions for 157 yards and has returned two kicks for 22 yards. Jackson MacDonald, the 5’10, 195-pound freshman doesn’t have any stats to report so far this season.

