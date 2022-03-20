Nearly eight million students currently participate in high school athletics in the U.S., according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association. More than 480,000 compete as NCAA athletes and just a select few within each sport move on to compete at the professional or Olympic level.
Here is an update on some former Aitkin Gobbler athletes competing at the college level.
KAIJA DAVIES
Kaija Davies is a young lady with a lot of determination.
When she decided that she wanted to graduate from University of Wisconsin-Superior a year early, nobody was surprised.
That decision, however, meant this past basketball season with the Yellowjackets would be her last.
The former Gobbler averaged 7.1 points per game along with over six rebounds a game in limited action in a season that recently ended with a loss in the UMAC playoffs to Minnesota-Morris. She was 39% from the field this season while hitting 55% from the free throw line.
Davies played six games as a freshman, then had a breakout season in 2020-21. She averaged 12.5 points per game and a half dozen rebounds. She recorded a career high of 21 points against St. Scholastica that season and was 45% from the field and 70% from the line. She also earned second.
HUNTER NISSEN
College freshman Hunter Nissen played this past season for Central Lakes College basketball and appeared in all 24 games, averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game, playing about eight minutes a game.
JOEL FREMLING
Junior Joel Fremling of Northwestern University won his first tennis match of the season, 7-5, 6-1 against Buena Vista.
“My first match went well,” Joel said. “I had a slow start but all the mental blocks were put aside and I played full and free tennis for a great second set.”
The season continued in Florida for Joel and he won three more matches, playing number six, number five and number three singles and also winning a doubles match as well, “Coach played me in singles on our spring trip to Florida and I played really well. I won all three matches 6-0 so that helped my confidence. It was a great trip.”
They return to action March 19 against Wartburg.
ALLY EHNSTROM
Freshman Ally Ehnstrom is at Northwestern in the Twin Cities and has made the roster for the Eagles softball team.
Ehnstrom struck out in her first plate appearance but things got better after that. She had her first hit as a collegian and is currently 2-7 as her team has moved to a 5-4 record.
They are back in action against Augsburg March 24.
Ally said she is loving it so far, “It’s really going great. Our varsity is 5-4 and I have great teammates. We were 5-2 on our Florida trip and are back in action later this month.”
SAM PETERSON
Sam Peterson is playing his last year as an Eagle at Northwestern and is off to a good start.
He is 5-15 so far and had his first homerun of the season last week. He had a 3-3 night against Moravian.
He also loved the weather on the Florida trip, “It was great and we played some good baseball. We return six position players and our two aces on the mound so the season is off to a good start for this early in the season.”
The Eagles and Sam return to action March 19 at Nebraska Weslyan.
COMING UP
Watch for next week’s Aitkin Age where we will catch up with college athletes: Carter Dox, Jon Blanchette, Caiden Kjelstrom and Kyle Cluff.
