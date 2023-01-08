The Ogilvie Lions broke out of a 33-28 game at halftime to outscore the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team 41-17 in the second half and capture the Aitkin Holiday Basketball Tournament 74-45 Dec. 29.
The loss evened the Gobbler girls record at 4-4 on the season heading into 2023.
Aitkin trailed 4-0 when Teagan Piecek hit a three but Ogilvie ran seven straight before Emma Skaj scored to cut it to 11-5. It was 18-5 when Camille Parenteau hit a hoop underneath and when Piecek hit a two and a three it was 18-12. The Lions went on an 11-0 run to open up a 29-12 lead.
Aitkin scored 16 of the next 20 points to end the half. Ella Janzen hit a duece then a three, Piecek converted a three-point play, Janzen hit a trey and before the half ended, Emma Jacobson hit a free throw and Parenteau hit another bucket and the Gobblers were right back in it. The second half opened with the Lions running 13 straight to again open a big lead at 46-28 before Janzen ended that run with a basket.
Ogilvie had the best of the rest of the half eventually opening up its biggest lead at 69-43 with 3:08 remaining.
Jacobson got the final Gobbler basket for the games final points. Piecek led Aitkin with 14 points while Janzen scored 10, Skaj, Parenteau and Jacobson each had six, Ailie Kullhem had two and Brita Westman had a free throw. There were nearly 60 free throws shot in the game with Aitkin going 14-28 and the Lions hitting 23-31.
The Gobblers’ problems were further compounded by the fact they had just two bench players due to the JV playing at the same time. Still a second place finish is not bad.
Ogilvie 33 41 74
Aitkin 28 17 45
The Aitkin Gobblers jumped out to a 10-0 lead and went on to defeat the McGregor Mercs in the opening round of the Holiday Tournament at Aitkin Dec. 28. The win moved Aitkin to a 4-3 record while dropping the Mercs to 2-5. Teagan Piecek led four Gobblers in double figures with 17 followed by Emma Skaj with 14 and Brita Westman and Emma Jacobson each with 10. Camille Parenteau finished with eight, Ailie Kullhem had five, Ella Janzen had four and Josie Kostick had two.
The Mercs were led by Courtney Gauthier with nine, Violet Brekke with seven, Paige Dean and Claire Geyen each with five, four for Ava Guida and a bucket for Josie Kellermann. Free throws were 5-11 for Aitkin and 5-12 for the Mercs.
Teagan Piecek opened the scoring almost two minutes in with a three-pointer then hit a duece before Ailie Kullhem scored and Brita Westman made it 9-0. Piecek hit a free throw for a 10-0 lead before Violet Brekke got the Mercs first hoop at the 11:56 mark. Emma Jacobson and Josee Kellermann traded hoops but Aitkin went on a 9-0 run to make it 21-4. Camille Parenteau scored, Piecek added two hoops and a trey before Brekke and Ava Guida answered with two baskets. Emma Skaj scored the next six points for Aitkin while Brekke hit a free throw and a hoop to make it 27-11 score. Parenteau scored again and Claire Geyen and Paige Dean hit baskets and Courtney Gauthier hit a free throw before Skaj beat the buzzer with a lay-in as the half ended.
The second half was all Gobblers as the girls moved out to a big lead. Skaj had six quick points and Kullhem had a three while Paige Dean and Geyen each had a hoop for the Mercs. The teams traded baskets for much of the half and it was 58-31 when the Gobblers scored 12 of the final 13 points to end the game.
Dean’s free throw for the Mercs was their only point of the final three minutes. Westman, Parenteau and Kostick all had hoops and Jacobson hit a pair of buckets and Westman ended the scoring with a nice put-back.
McGregor 17 15 32
Aitkin 31 39 70
The Gobblers host Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.