All Tourney girls 2022

Members of the Aitkin Holiday All-Tourney team, left to right, are Grace Heins and Kadence Pierce of Ogilvie, Courtney Gauthier of McGregor, Hannah Kinsey of Northwoods and Teagan Piecek of Aitkin.

 Jason Cline

The Ogilvie Lions broke out of a 33-28 game at halftime to outscore the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team 41-17 in the second half and capture the Aitkin Holiday Basketball Tournament 74-45 Dec. 29. 

The loss evened the Gobbler girls record at 4-4 on the season heading into 2023. 

