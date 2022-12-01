The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team has a new coach in former Gobbler Kaija Davies and they are looking forward to improving on their 7-19 record of last season. 

Davies welcomed back three seniors, Teagan Piecek who missed all of last year due to injury, Ailie Kullhem and Ella Janzen along with four juniors in Josie Kostick, Camille Parenteau, Emma Skaj and Emma Jacobson. Five sophomores are also vying for regular playing time including Abby Palm who played a lot last season, Grace Hanson, Bela May, Brita Westman and Elory Grund. 

