The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team has a new coach in former Gobbler Kaija Davies and they are looking forward to improving on their 7-19 record of last season.
Davies welcomed back three seniors, Teagan Piecek who missed all of last year due to injury, Ailie Kullhem and Ella Janzen along with four juniors in Josie Kostick, Camille Parenteau, Emma Skaj and Emma Jacobson. Five sophomores are also vying for regular playing time including Abby Palm who played a lot last season, Grace Hanson, Bela May, Brita Westman and Elory Grund.
Davies is eager to see her girls in game action, “I’m super excited about the season. We have been working through some hiccups but the girls are catching on. I’m excited to see the girls progress through the season and see them grow as players and in life.” The Gobblers travel to Hill City to face the Northland Storm Friday, Dec. 2.
The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team under Coach Andrea Bohn hopes to improve on an 8-18 record of last year as it brings back eight players with varsity experience from a year ago.
Josee Kellermann is the lone senior while Courtney Gauthier, Maddie Maas and Ava Guida make up the juniors. Sophomores Paige Dean, Violet Brekke, Emma Henderson, Claire Guyen and Izzy Cook will help and freshmen Grace Anderson and Dayanara Sipe will get some experience this season.
Coach Bohn on the team, “I believe that we have a good group of girls, strong athletes that show up ready to work everyday. They come in ready to push themselves to be a better version of themselves in the gym or in the classroom. I think with values like these, we will see more success than just wins.”
The Mercs will not have a junior varsity this season. The team will be back in action Thursday, Dec. 1 at Cromwell-Wright.
Northland Storm Coach Stacey Johnson is looking forward to this sesson with her club after finishing 10-12 last season.
They bring back seniors Emma Finke and Tatum Peterson, juniors Lainee Spangler and Annika Spangler and sophomores Bella Dunham, Kaija Neary and Liz Johnson.
Johnson looked at the upcoming season, “We have a good group of returning players with strong leadership and court presence. I’m excited to see what this season brings and what this team can do.”
