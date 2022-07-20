Well folks, this week’s Major League All-Star Game got me thinking of past games, notably the first one on July 6, 1933.
No, I was not there.
Three times the Minnesota Twins baseball team has been the host for the mid-season classic. The Twins hosted in 1965 at Metropolitan Stadium, the same season they appeared in the World Series, losing four games to three to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They hosted again in 1985 at the Metrodome, a game that I was lucky enough to attend and then again in 2014, they hosted at Target Field.
I also attended the 1967 game in Anaheim thanks to my brother Jim who lives in Los Angeles, California.
The first All-Star game was held at old Comiskey Park in Chicago, a game won by the American League. Twenty-five players and two umpires in that game all ended up in the Hall of Fame; 47,595 fans paid to see it. They were treated to the first home runs in the All-Star game, one each by Babe Ruth and another by the “Fordham Flash”, Frankie Frisch. Lefty Grove was the winning pitcher and the teams were managed by legends John McGraw and Connie Mack.
The game over the years hasn’t changed much and it’s always been exciting for me to watch the introductions of both teams. The home run derby has become a bit boring for me simply because it takes so long and there are so many commercials, but I know it has become part of the tradition so I have to live with it.
I am a firm believer that fans should have less say in those selected and players and managers should have more, but again, not my call.
The Twins had a pair of players picked, the league’s leading hitter Luis Arraez and centerfielder Byron Buxton, so it was exciting to see them introduced. Both were certainly worthy of being named. Dodger Stadium was the host and they did a “Hollywood” style job as you would expect.
The Twins lead the Central Division entering the break and hopefully, they can keep things going in the second half of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.