The Aitkin Gobblers ended a tough week with three games in four days and ran out of gas in a 55-52 loss on the road at Deer River Jan. 13.
Eli Christy scored 14 and Isaac Asmus had his best scoring night with 13 to lead the Gobblers who fell to 4-7 with the loss. Breckyn Williams added nine, Braedyn Smith had seven, Tanner Nissen had three and Nathan Price, Alex Palm and Andrew Martinson each scored two to finish the scoring. Both teams were 6-17 from the free throw line.
Aitkin 22 30 52
Deer River 29 26 55
The visiting Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines outscored the Aitkin Gobblers 6-4 in overtime as the Gobblers lost for the second straight game that included an extra session.
Aitkin had the final opportunity in regulation but shots didn’t drop and they took a quick four-point lead in overtime but saw the Wolverines get six straight and get the victory.
Alex Palm led three Gobblers with 10 points, joined by Braedyn Smith and Breckyn Williams. Eli Christy and Isaac Asmus each had eight and Nathan Price had four. The Gobblers were 2-4 from the line and the Wolverines were 6-12 as Aitkin dropped to 4-6 on the season.
W-D-C22 24 6 52
Aitkin 21 25 4 50
The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team has made a lot of big shots in their first eight games but in game nine they missed some crucial shots and came out on the short end of a 62-60 overtime thriller at home against Barnum on Jan.9.
Aitkin had the final shot of regulation but couldn’t drop it and then was outscored 11-9 in the extra session to see its record drop to 4-5 on the season. They got off to a great start as Eli Christy hit a pair of baskets and Braedyn Smith added a hoop for a 6-0 lead. They led 14-6 after another Christy hoop and later when Andrew Martinson scored it was 22-19 Gobblers with four minutes left in the half.
It was 10-2 Bombers the rest of the way and they converted the pivotal final 4.4 seconds to give themselves a 29-24 lead. They hit two free throws and then after a long pass went out of bounds, they got it back and buried a three at the buzzer for the five-point lead.
Barnum went up 36-24 three minutes into the second and the Gobblers were able to claw back in it as Smith warmed up. He hit a pair of threes around a Christy basket and suddenly it was 40-36. Smith converted a three-point play to give the Gobblers the lead at 42-41 with 7:22 left.
It was tied at 42-42 at the 5:40 mark and tied at 44-44 after a Christy duece. Then Alex Palm scored his only points of the night to put Aitkin in front 46-44. After a free throw by Barnum, Smith produced another three-point play and a 49-45 Gobbler edge with 1:15 left. Barnum scored and Christy hit a pair of free throws and it was 51-47.
The Bombers tied it at 51-51 and the Gobblers held the ball for the final shot and it went off the rim and sent the game to the extra session. The Gobblers would not lead in the overtime and the Bombers stayed just ahead. Smith hit a trey to close it to 58-56 but Christy fouled out at the 1:36 mark and Aitkin got just a Smith bucket and a Martinson basket as time ran out while the Bombers got a pair of free throws and a hoop to keep the Gobblers at bay.
This was not the Gobblers’ best game and Coach Scott Stanfield echoed that, “Nothing was really on tonight, we made a lot of mistakes. They were 13-31 from the line. They missed 18 free throws and still won, that’s unacceptable. We missed some big shots and let them hurt us on the baseline, we have to play better, we have to coach better, they are a good team and they play physical. We’ll hopefully learn and move on from this one.”
Christy led the Gobblers with 27 points while Smith added 14, all but two in the second half and overtime. Breckyn Williams had seven, Nathan Price and Andrew Martinson each had four and Palm and Isaac Asmus each had two. Aitkin was 10-15 from the free throw line.
