Alex Palm and Isaac Asmus Aitkin Basket Ball

Alex Palm skies for this jumper against Barnum. Teammate Isaac Asmus waits for a possible rebound under the basket

The Aitkin Gobblers ended a tough week with three games in four days and ran out of gas in a 55-52 loss on the road at Deer River Jan. 13. 

Eli Christy scored 14 and Isaac Asmus had his best scoring night with 13 to lead the Gobblers who fell to 4-7 with the loss. Breckyn Williams added nine, Braedyn Smith had seven, Tanner Nissen had three and Nathan Price, Alex Palm and Andrew Martinson each scored two to finish the scoring. Both teams were 6-17 from the free throw line.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.