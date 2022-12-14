Eli Christy Basketball

Eli Christy goes up for a shot.

The rough schedule to start the season for the Aitkin Gobblers basketball didn’t get any easier Dec. 8 as they dropped a home game to the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels 68-37. 

The Rebels jumped out to an 11-2 lead and after an Andrew Martinson basket made it 11-4 they ran eight straight points for a 19-4 lead. Alex Palm hit a free throw and Braedyn Smith buried a three to make it 19-8 but the Rebels ran another seven later in the half for a 32-12 lead. Isaac Asmus converted a three-point play and Nathan Price hit a bucket and Palm another free throw and it was 34-18 at the break. 

