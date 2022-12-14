The rough schedule to start the season for the Aitkin Gobblers basketball didn’t get any easier Dec. 8 as they dropped a home game to the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels 68-37.
The Rebels jumped out to an 11-2 lead and after an Andrew Martinson basket made it 11-4 they ran eight straight points for a 19-4 lead. Alex Palm hit a free throw and Braedyn Smith buried a three to make it 19-8 but the Rebels ran another seven later in the half for a 32-12 lead. Isaac Asmus converted a three-point play and Nathan Price hit a bucket and Palm another free throw and it was 34-18 at the break.
A 7-0 Rebel run to start the half made it 41-18 and the Rebels ran away after that. It was 66-30 late when Smith hit a couple of threes and Asmus ended the scoring with a basket. Smith had 14 to lead Aitkin while Eli Christy added eight, Palm had six, Asmus had five, and Martinson and Price each had two. Aitkin was 5-13 from the line while the Rebels converted 12-18.
ML-WR 34 34 68
Aitkin 18 19 37
The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team has a tough four-game stretch to start the season and after losing their opener to Perham last week they took on a good St. Cloud Cathedral club on the road Dec. 6 and suffered a 70-35 loss.
Braedyn Smith led the locals with just nine points followed by Breckyn Williams with six, Alex Palm and Eli Christy with four apiece, and Andrew Martinson, Isaac Asmus, Ryan Alexander and Ty Sjodin all had three to complete the scoring. The Gobblers were 6-14 from the line while the Crusaders were 4-11.
Gobbler coach Scott Stanfield’s only comment was, “We’re struggling to score.” Aitkin has scored 32 and 35 in their first two games.
