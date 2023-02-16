Andrew Martinson

Andrew Martinson (#5) scores for the Gobblers.

 Lexi Hills

The Aitkin Gobblers  boys basketball team broke away from a two-point halftime lead to roll over the visiting Staples/Motley Cardinals 63-38 last Thursday. 

The win moved their record to 7-12 on the season. Eli Christy had another huge night scoring 34 while Andrew Martinson added 12. Isaac Asmus scored six, Braedyn Smith and Breckyn Williams each had four and Alex Palm had three to complete the Gobbler scoring.

