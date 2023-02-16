The Aitkin Gobblers boys basketball team broke away from a two-point halftime lead to roll over the visiting Staples/Motley Cardinals 63-38 last Thursday.
The win moved their record to 7-12 on the season. Eli Christy had another huge night scoring 34 while Andrew Martinson added 12. Isaac Asmus scored six, Braedyn Smith and Breckyn Williams each had four and Alex Palm had three to complete the Gobbler scoring.
Asmus scored the first two buckets of the game to get the Gobblers going. The Cardinals scored the next seven to take the lead but Christy added six straight for the Gobblers. Aitkin trailed 21-20 later on in the half but a three-pointer by Christy, a basket from Martinson and another from Christy put Aitkin up 27-21 before the Cardinals scored the final four points to close the lead to two at the break.
Aitkin led 31-29 before going on an 11-0 run in the second half fueled by a hoop by Martinson, a free throw from Palm, two Christy baskets and hoops by Martinson and Christy, making it 42-29. It was 44-34 when the Gobblers produced a 19-2 run to put the game away. The Cardinal scored only four points in the final nine minutes as the locals sped away to the win.
Christy talked about his big night, “Sometimes it seems like everything I throw up is going in. It helped that we turned up the defense in the second half.” Several of Christy’s hoops were of the acrobatic nature in this game, something Gobbler fans are getting used to this season. Martinson has really started scoring in the second half of the season and shared what he thinks has spurred that, “I’m getting my confidence back and not thinking about every shot, just going out and putting the ball up. Things have been falling recently because of that.”
Asmus, the Gobblers 6’6” freshman, has been starting of late and playing well and apparently not feeling the pressure of being so young, “I really don’t feel the pressure at all. I love playing basketball and being out on the court. I really don’t think about it.”
It was a big win for the Gobblers echoed by Coach Scott Stanfield, “It was a close first half but we played better defense in the second, better positioning and we stayed out of foul trouble. Eli just makes shots and now Andrew has his confidence back and is really pitching in his points. I thought Nathan Price did a good job filling in tonight and that’s important for our success. Breckyn had a good second half and we need to get Braedyn some more shots so he can get back to scoring more. It was a big win for us.”
